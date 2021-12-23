Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 70 lakh people on Dec 22

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India inoculated over 70 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of December 23, 7 am, 70,17,671 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,10,140 received their first jab while 56,07,531 received their second.
1,39,69,76,774 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 83,14,86,835 first doses and 56,54,89,939 second doses. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board.
Also read: A handy assistant for doctors, students, science students
It tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered, the first State to cross the 19 crore mark with 19,00,59,177 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,95,39,353 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses at 10,14,21,064.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,36,37,832 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,92,25,053 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,44,04,584 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,64,21,345 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer both doses to over 5 crore people. It has administered 5,03,14,300 second doses. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 4,82,11,116 doses.
Also read: Omicron impact less severe than previous Covid variants: South African study
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7 million. 7,495 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 78,190. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 6,960 to 3,42,08,926. 434 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,78,759.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...