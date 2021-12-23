Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 70 lakh people on Dec 22

India inoculated over 70 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of December 23, 7 am, 70,17,671 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,10,140 received their first jab while 56,07,531 received their second.

1,39,69,76,774 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 83,14,86,835 first doses and 56,54,89,939 second doses. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board.

It tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered, the first State to cross the 19 crore mark with 19,00,59,177 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,95,39,353 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses at 10,14,21,064.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,36,37,832 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,92,25,053 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,44,04,584 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,64,21,345 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer both doses to over 5 crore people. It has administered 5,03,14,300 second doses. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 4,82,11,116 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7 million. 7,495 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 78,190. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 6,960 to 3,42,08,926. 434 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,78,759.