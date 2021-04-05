Covid-19 vaccination: India nearing 8-crore mark

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
India is nearing the 8-crore mark for the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With 16,38,464 people inoculated in the last 24 hours, the number of total doses administered as on Monday 7 a m, stands at 7,91,05,163.
No shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, says Govt
This includes 6,86,78,838 first doses and 1,04,26,325 second doses. 15,40,676 people have received the first jab in the last 24 hours while 97,788 have received the second jab.
Maharashtra tops the list in terms of first doses administered, at 68,79,975. It is followed by Gujarat at 65,52,816 and Rajasthan at 60,20,639.
In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 10,78,039 administered so far, followed by Rajasthan at 8,47,987 and Gujarat at 8,37,619.
India administers more than 36 lakh Covid vaccine doses on Friday, highest so far
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 76,86,921 total doses given so far, followed by Gujarat at 73,90,435 and Rajasthan at 68,68,626.
The coronavirus infection tally in India is nearly 12.6 million. India’s active case load stands at 7,41,830, with 50,233 new active cases reported on Sunday.
The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 52,847 to 116,82,136. With 478 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll is 1,65,101.
