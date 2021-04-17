Covid-19 vaccination: India nears 12 crore mark in total doses administered

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India is 11,99,37,641, as of April 17, 7 am, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

30,04,544 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,96,008 people received the first jab while 7,08,536 received the second jab.

As for state-wise tally, Maharashtra tops the list in terms of first doses administered with 1,06,59,857 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 85,82,526 and Gujarat at 81,56,563.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 15,60,116 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 13,51,100 and Rajasthan at 13,16,216.

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with total doses administered amounting to 1,18,86,859. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,05,38,702 and Rajasthan at 1,05,23,372.

India’s infection tally has surpassed 14.5 million. With 1,09,997 new active cases, India’s active caseload stands at 16,79,740. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,23,354 to 1,26,71,220. 1341 new deaths were reported, taking total fatalities so far to 1,75,649.