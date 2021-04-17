Covid-19 vaccination: India nears 12 crore mark in total doses administered

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India is 11,99,37,641, as of April 17, 7 am, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
30,04,544 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,96,008 people received the first jab while 7,08,536 received the second jab.
As for state-wise tally, Maharashtra tops the list in terms of first doses administered with 1,06,59,857 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 85,82,526 and Gujarat at 81,56,563.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 15,60,116 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 13,51,100 and Rajasthan at 13,16,216.
Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with total doses administered amounting to 1,18,86,859. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,05,38,702 and Rajasthan at 1,05,23,372.
India’s infection tally has surpassed 14.5 million. With 1,09,997 new active cases, India’s active caseload stands at 16,79,740. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,23,354 to 1,26,71,220. 1341 new deaths were reported, taking total fatalities so far to 1,75,649.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...