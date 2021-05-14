Covid-19 vaccination: India nears the 18-crore mark in total doses administered

India has administered 17,92,98,584 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 14, 7 am, 13,87,19,426 total first doses of the vaccine were administered while second doses total 4,05,79,158.

20,27,162 people were inoculated on Thursday. Of this, 10,34,304 received their first shot while 9,92,858 received their second shot.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,52,87,399 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,18,58,172 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,12,80,730.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 40,25,544 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,15,327 and West Bengal at 36,42,664.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,93,12,943 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,47,98,914 and Gujarat at 1,47,60,705.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 24 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 37,04,893. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,44,776 to 2,00,79,599. 4,000 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,62,317, as per the official data.