Covid-19 vaccination: India surpasses the 140 crore mark in total doses administered

India has administered over 140 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 24, 7am, India had administered 1,40,31,63,063 total doses of the vaccine including 83,29,21,633 first doses and 57,02,41,430 second doses.

As many as 57,44,652 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,99,381 were first doses while second doses totalled 44,45,271.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 19,14,94,051 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,00,95,690 doses and West Bengal with 10,17,29,232 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,41,76,238 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,93,48,107 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,44,31,291 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,73,17,813 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,07,47,583 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,87,28,559 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 77,516. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7,051 to 3,42,15,977. As many as 374 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,79,133.