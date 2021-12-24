Covid-19 vaccination: India surpasses the 140 crore mark in total doses administered

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India has administered over 140 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of December 24, 7am, India had administered 1,40,31,63,063 total doses of the vaccine including 83,29,21,633 first doses and 57,02,41,430 second doses.
As many as 57,44,652 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,99,381 were first doses while second doses totalled 44,45,271.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 19,14,94,051 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,00,95,690 doses and West Bengal with 10,17,29,232 total doses administered.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,41,76,238 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,93,48,107 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,44,31,291 doses.
Also read: Pfizer pill becomes the first US-authorised home Covid treatment
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,73,17,813 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,07,47,583 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,87,28,559 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 77,516. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7,051 to 3,42,15,977. As many as 374 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,79,133.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...