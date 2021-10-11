Covid-19 vaccination: India surpasses the 95-crore mark in total doses administered

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India has administered over 95 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data from the Ministry, as of October 11, 7 am, India's vaccination tally stood at 95,19,84,373 total doses including 68,30,09,792 first doses and 26,89,74,581 second doses.
46,57,679 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,03,339 received their first dose while 23,54,340 received their second.
As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered the highest number of total doses amounting to 11,50,88,781. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 8,77,22,763. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh, the third State to administer over 6 crore total doses with 6,52,46,990 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 9,08,15,820 first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 6,09,26,983 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,89,88,310 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 2,67,95,780 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,42,72,961 doses and Gujarat with 2,16,44,195 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.97 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,27,347, down by 3,624 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 21,563 to 3,32,93,478. 193 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,50,782.
