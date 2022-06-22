Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated more than 12 lakh people on June 21

India vaccinated more than 12 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, June 21, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 22, 7 am, 12,28,291 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country in the last 24 hours. This included 37,056 first doses and 4.69 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

27,957 first doses and 94,745 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 69,011 first doses and 2.03 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

1.02 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.26 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,96,45,99,906 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.74 crore total first doses and 83.94 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 6.02 crore total first doses and 4.79 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.59 crore first doses and about 2.15 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 43.18 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.79 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 33.74 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.86 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.13 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 81,687. 12,249 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 9,862 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,903.