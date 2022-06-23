Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries on June 22

India vaccinated nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, June 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 23, 7 am, 14,91,941 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country in the last 24 hours. This included 39,870 first doses and 5.28 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

30,118 first doses and 94,640 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 96,369 first doses and 2.51 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

One lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 3.52 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,96,62,11,973 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall. This includes 91.74 crore total first doses and over 84 crore total second doses that were administered to the 18+ population. 6.02 crore total first doses and 4.80 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.60 crore first doses and about 2.18 crore second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years while 44.23 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.83 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW overall.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list among the States interns of highest number of total doses administered so far with 33.78 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.87 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.13 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 83,990. 13,313 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 10,972 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,941.