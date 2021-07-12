Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 12 lakh people on Sunday

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India vaccinated over 12 lakh people against Covid-19 on July 11, Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of July 12, 7am, 12,35,287 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,86,479 people received their first dose while 4,48,808 received their second.
India has administered 37,73,52,501 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 30,40,18,852 are first doses while 7,33,33,649 are second doses.
UP leads in total doses
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,13,81,029 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,87,03,564 doses and Rajasthan at 2,17,24,229 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 78,22,426 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 64,24,246 doses and Gujarat with 63,41,638 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,71,82,293 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,65,25,990 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,78,66,284.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,50,899, down by 3,219. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,649 to 3,00,14,713. 724 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,08,764, as per the official data.
