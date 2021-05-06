Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 19 lakh people in a day

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
India vaccinated over 19 lakh people on Wednesday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of 7 am on May 6, 19,55,733 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,99,163 people received their first jab while 10,56,570 received their second.
So far, 16,25,13,339 total doses of the vaccine have been administered. Of this, 13,09,74,851 are first doses while second doses total 3,15,38,488.
Also read: Covid update: Daily new cases continue to plateau in 12 States
Among the States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,39,15,088 doses, followed by Rajasthan at 1,11,67,216 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,05,90,061.Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 28,66,631 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 28,47,755 and West Bengal at 27,41,661.Maharashtra has so far administered 1,67,81,719 total doses, followed by Rajasthan at 1,35,97,367 and Gujarat at 1,32,31,478.
India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 21 million mark. With 79,169 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 35,66,398. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,29,113 to 17,28,0844. 3,980 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,30168, as per the official data.
