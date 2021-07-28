Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 40 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 40 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 28 at 7 am, 40,02,358 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 26,19,465 people received the first dose while 13,82,893 beneficiaries received the second.

India has administered 44,61,56,659 total doses so far. This includes 34,93,24,061 first doses and 9,68,32,598 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 3,82,87,571 , followed by Maharashtra at 3,19,89,665 doses and Gujarat at 2,45,54,708 doses.

Also read: Legal wrangles hold up U.S. vaccine donations to India

Maharashtra which became the first State to surpass the one crore mark in terms of second doses administered, has recorded 1,03,62,802 second doses so far. West Bengal has administered the second highest number of second doses with 83,76,243 doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 76,34,783 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,57,17,456 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,23,52,467 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,21,89,491 doses. Rajasthan also crossed the three crore mark in total doses administered with 3,08,45,538 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.48 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 new cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 41,678 to 3,06,63,147. 640 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,22,022.