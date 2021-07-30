Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 50 lakh people on July 29

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India vaccinated over 50 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, July 29, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of July 30, 7 am, 51,83,180 people were given the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 34,85,635 beneficiaries were given their first dose while 16,97,545 received their second.
India has administered 45,60,33,754 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 35,61,40,739 first doses and 9,98,93,015 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have administered the highest number of total doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading with 4,67,80,980 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,30,82,939 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,26,36,372 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has also administered the highest number of first doses totalling 3,91,85,216 , followed by Maharashtra at 3,23,94,275 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,59,09,051 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of second doses administered with 1,06,88,664 doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 85,24,617 doses and Gujarat with 77,62,506 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 405155, an increase of 1315 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 42,360 to 30743972. 555 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,23,217.
