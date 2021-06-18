Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 32 lakh people on Thursday

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India vaccinated over 32 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 18, 7 am, 32,59,003 people received the anti-Covid-19 jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28,54,220 received the first dose, while 4,04,783 received the second.
Also read: Covid-19: TN reports 9,118 cases, 210 deaths
India has administered 26,89,60,399 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 21,88,73,616 are first doses, while 5,00,86,783 are second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 2,15,51,329. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,06,67,368 and Rajasthan at 1,69,10,474.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses at 53,72,219. It is followed by Gujarat at 47,00,422 and West Bengal at 41,47,260.
Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,69,23,548 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,46,15,054 and Gujarat at 2,12,98,606.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.76 million. As per official data, the active caseload now stands at 7,98,656, down 28,084. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 88,977 to 28,58,0647. 1,587 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,83,490, as per the official data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...