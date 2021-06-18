Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 32 lakh people on Thursday

India vaccinated over 32 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 18, 7 am, 32,59,003 people received the anti-Covid-19 jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28,54,220 received the first dose, while 4,04,783 received the second.

India has administered 26,89,60,399 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 21,88,73,616 are first doses, while 5,00,86,783 are second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 2,15,51,329. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,06,67,368 and Rajasthan at 1,69,10,474.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses at 53,72,219. It is followed by Gujarat at 47,00,422 and West Bengal at 41,47,260.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,69,23,548 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,46,15,054 and Gujarat at 2,12,98,606.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.76 million. As per official data, the active caseload now stands at 7,98,656, down 28,084. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 88,977 to 28,58,0647. 1,587 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,83,490, as per the official data.