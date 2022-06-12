Covid-19 vaccination: India’s cumulative coverage crosses 195-cr mark

India’s cumulative vaccination tally has surpassed the 195 crore doses mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on June 12, India had administered 1,95,07,08,541 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

It includes 91.69 crore total first doses and 83.37 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.98 crore total first doses and 4.69 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.51 crore first doses and 1.94 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 33 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.54 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

India administered 13,04,427 total doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. It included 45,300 first doses and 5.11 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 31,614 first doses and 97,737 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 83,132 first and 2.19 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 1.48 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1.67 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of total doses administered overall, with 33.27 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.78 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.07 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 44,513.

8,582 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 4,435 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4.26 crore.

Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,761.