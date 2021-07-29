Covid-19 vaccination: India’s vaccination tally surpasses 45 crore doses

India has administered over 45 crore total doses of the Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, India has administered 45,07,06,257 total doses of the vaccine as of July 28, 7am. Of this, 35,25,45,271 are first doses while 9,81,60,986 are second doses.

43,92,697 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of this, 31,03,883 people received their first dose while 12,88,814 received their second.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 3,88,18,078 , followed by Maharashtra at 3,21,89,237 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,52,42,258 doses.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of second doses with 1,05,18,075 doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 84,61,201 doses and Gujarat with 76,39,321 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 4,63,35,552 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,27,07,312 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,22,03,012 doses. Two other States, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have also crossed the three crore mark in total doses administered, with ,3,13,08,572 doses and 3,01,50,548 doses, respectively.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,03840, an increase of 4,404 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,465 to 3,07,01,612. 640 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,22,662.