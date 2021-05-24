Covid-19 vaccination: Over 9 lakh people vaccinated on Sunday

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Over nine lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Sunday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of May 24, 7 am, 9,42,722 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,85,828 received the first dose while 56,894 received their second dose.
Cumulative vaccine doses have reached 19,60,51,962. Of this, 15,29,30,249 are first doses while 4,31,21,713 are second doses.
As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,63,70,365. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,30,03,735 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,29,10,356.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses; so far it has administered 43,89,828 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat at 39,19,162 and West Bengal at 38,14,903.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,07,60,193 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,62,55,150 and Rajasthan at 1,60,33,767.
India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 26.75 million. As per official data, the active caseload now stands at 2720716 , down by 84,683. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,02,544 to 2,37,28,011. 4,454 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,03,720, as per the official data.
