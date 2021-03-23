National

Covid-19 vaccination to open up for people above 45 years from April 1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2021

The Covid-19 vaccination would be opened up for people above the age of 45 from April 1, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

As per the decision taken at Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, the eligible beneficiaries can get the vaccine shot without producing any proof of comorbidities as was the case right now, Javedekar said.

