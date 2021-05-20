Covid-19 vaccine: 18.7 crore doses administered

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
India has administered over 18.7 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of May 20, 7 am, 18,70,09,792 cumulative doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 14,46,23,670 are first doses while 4,23,86,122 are second doses.
11,66,090 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Of this, 10,09,558 people received the first jab while 1,56,532 received the second.
As per the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,57,43,864 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,24,86,000 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,20,91,369.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 42,97,784 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,23,515 and West Bengal at 37,70,294.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive, being the first state to cross the two crore mark for total doses administered with 2,00,41,648 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,54,78,846 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,53,89,991.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 25.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 31,29,878. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,69,077 to 2,23,55,440. 3874 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,87,122, as per the official data.
