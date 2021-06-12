Covid-19 vaccine: 3.26 lakh people in Tamil Nadu receive jabs on Saturday

The total number of vaccinations administered in Tami Nadu crossed the 1-crore mark to touch 1,01,30,594 on Saturday. A record 3.26 lakh persons got their jabs on Saturday, as against 38,737 on Friday, according to health department data.

Tamil Nadu has received 4.26 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the last two days - 3 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday and 1.26 lakh doses of Covaxin on Friday.

The state reported 15,108 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, to take the total number of infections in the State to 23,39,705. After 27,463 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 1,62,073.

There were 374 deaths and 1,82,873 samples were tested.

Chennai saw the number of daily cases decline to less than 1,000 (989). Coimbatore reported 1,982 cases; Erode 1,353; and all the other districts reported less than 1,000 cases each, according to the data.