Covid-19 vaccine: India crosses 7 crore mark in total doses administered

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has administered over 7 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of April 3 at 7 am, the total doses administered amounted to 7,30,54,295.
30,93,795 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28,87,779 people received the first jab of the vaccine while 2,06,016 people have received the second jab.
Overall, 6,30,81,589 first doses have been administered so far. The number of second doses administered stands at 99,72,706.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 62,47,362, followed by Gujarat at 58,12,421 and Rajasthan at 53,79,570.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh is ahead of the others at 10,61,169, followed by Maharashtra which has administered 7,80,138 second doses so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 7,72,015.
State-wise, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 70,27,500 total doses so far, followed by Gujarat at 65,78,274 and Uttar Pradesh at 64,28,073.
As for the infection rate, the coronavirus tally in India is above the 12.3 million mark.
India’s active caseload increased by 44213 in the past 24 hours. It now stands at 658909. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 44202 to 11569241.
Fatalities increased by 714. The death toll now stands at 164110.
