Covid-19 vaccine: Modi to interact with Dr Reddy’s, Gennova Biopharma, Biological E teams

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2020 Published on November 29, 2020

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact via video conferencing with the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s teams involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. “Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.”, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Sunday.

