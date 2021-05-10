Covid-19 vaccine running out of stock for 18-44 age group, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi government has sounded out an SOS to the Centre on the Covid vaccine stocks front. Satyendra Jain, the State Health Minister, said that vaccine stocks are running out and that the city had only a day’s stock in respect of Covaxin and 2-3 days for Covishield. This is for those in the 18-44 years age group.

“We have an extreme shortage of vaccines in Delhi. For COVAXIN, we have stock left for only one day and for COVISHIELD, only 3-days stock is available. We really want the entire population of Delhi to be vaccinated and are conducting a mass vaccination drive”, he told reporters after visiting a 400 bed isolation and treatment centre for Covid patients in Rakabganj Gurdwara. This centre has been set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee. Jain said that this centre has been attached with the LNJP Hospital, wherein in case a patient develops critical symptoms, he/she will be shifted to the hospital. “All support will be given and facilitated by the Delhi government for this centre in Rakabganj Gurudwara”, he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday that 500 ICU beds have been constructed in 2 weeks at Ramlila Maidan Opp. GTB hospital. “Patients will be admitted from tomorrow. My heartfelt gratitude to all the engineers who made it happen in record time”, Kejriwal said in the tweet.

Later on Monday evening, AAP MLA Atishi said that for the age group of above 45 years, Covaxin stocks as of today evening would last for six days and five days for Covishield. For those in the 18-44 years age group, after today’s vaccination, the Covaxin stock will last for one day. “This would mean that Delhi government would have to close from tomorrow evening all those centres that are administering Covaxin for 45 + years age group. As regards Covishield for 18-44 years, we have stock for just four days. So after fourth day, those vaccination centres will also need to be shut. We are hopeful Centre will make available the required vaccine doses”, she said.

Decline in new cases

In the last 24 hours to Monday, Delhi’s new Covid-19 infections declined to 12,651, the lowest since April 12, providing some comfort on the Covid-19 situation, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed. The daily test positivity rate came below the 20 per cent mark for the first time in several days to 19.10 per cent, the lowest level since April 16. However, the number of daily Covid-19 deaths stood at 319 as of Monday, higher than 273 deaths seen on Sunday.

However, the cumulative test positivity rate continued to be a picture of worry at 7.47 per cent. The national capital had recorded 19,663 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak last year.