COVID-19 “will not vanish” with vaccination; commoners may get vaccine in 2022: AIIMS Director

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a member of the national Covid-19 task force, said in an interview to CNN News 18 that commoners may have to wait till 2022 to get inoculated against Covid-19.
The AIIMS director also added that it will take “more than a year” for the vaccine to be easily available in the Indian markets.
Guleria said: “In our country the population is large; we need time to see how the vaccine can be bought from the market like a flu vaccine and take it. That will actually be the ideal situation.”
AIIMS doctor believes that India’s main focus should be on the mass distribution of the vaccine so that it is made available to each and every corner of the country.
“Maintaining the cold chain, having adequate syringes, adequate needles and being able to deliver it to the remotest part of the country in a seamless manner is the biggest challenge,” he said.
Dr Randeep Guleria also highlighted that the nation should also focus on the positioning of another vaccine that comes out later and is seen as more effective than the first one.
“So, if we have a vaccine that comes out later and is seen to be more effective than the first one, how do we position it? How do we do a course correction? How to then decide who needs vaccine A and who needs vaccine B? A lot of decisions need to be taken as we go along,” AIIMS director said.
Randeep Guleria also speculated that the virulent virus “will not vanish” with vaccination.
Meanwhile, the Centre has started laying out the blueprint for the vaccine distribution process across the country once the vaccine hit the market.
The coronavirus vaccine will be distributed under a special Covid-19 inoculation programme, using the processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), official sources had said earlier to Livemint.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...