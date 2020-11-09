COVID-19 “will not vanish” with vaccination; commoners may get vaccine in 2022: AIIMS Director

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a member of the national Covid-19 task force, said in an interview to CNN News 18 that commoners may have to wait till 2022 to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The AIIMS director also added that it will take “more than a year” for the vaccine to be easily available in the Indian markets.

Guleria said: “In our country the population is large; we need time to see how the vaccine can be bought from the market like a flu vaccine and take it. That will actually be the ideal situation.”

AIIMS doctor believes that India’s main focus should be on the mass distribution of the vaccine so that it is made available to each and every corner of the country.

“Maintaining the cold chain, having adequate syringes, adequate needles and being able to deliver it to the remotest part of the country in a seamless manner is the biggest challenge,” he said.

Positioning

Dr Randeep Guleria also highlighted that the nation should also focus on the positioning of another vaccine that comes out later and is seen as more effective than the first one.

“So, if we have a vaccine that comes out later and is seen to be more effective than the first one, how do we position it? How do we do a course correction? How to then decide who needs vaccine A and who needs vaccine B? A lot of decisions need to be taken as we go along,” AIIMS director said.

Randeep Guleria also speculated that the virulent virus “will not vanish” with vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Centre has started laying out the blueprint for the vaccine distribution process across the country once the vaccine hit the market.

The coronavirus vaccine will be distributed under a special Covid-19 inoculation programme, using the processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), official sources had said earlier to Livemint.