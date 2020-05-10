Covid-19: With 50 new cases, AP’s tally rises to 1,980

With the addition of 50 new cases, total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,980.

According to government bulletin released on Sunday, 8,666 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 50 have been tested positive. The recovery of patients has been steady as 38 patients were discharged since Saturday.

So far, 925 have been cured and discharged in the State, while 45 succumbed to the pandemic and 1,004 are being treated.

Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 566, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 382 and 339 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the State.