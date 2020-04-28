National

Covid-19: With 82 new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s tally goes up to 1,259

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

The coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh, with addition to 82 new patients in the last twenty-four hours.

This has taken the total tally to 1,259, according to a bulletin released by the Government on Tuesday.

However, the death rate is under control, as no new death have been reported since yesterday.

So far, 31 succumbed to the dreaded virus in the State, while the 258 have been discharged. Various hospitals in the State are now treating 970 coronavirus positive patients.

Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 332, followed by Guntur with 254 and 223 in Krishna districts.

