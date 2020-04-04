National

Covid-19: With rapid test kits, Kerala to test people with fewer symptoms

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on April 04, 2020 Published on April 04, 2020

Currently, 130 government labs and 52 private labs are involved in the ‘Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction’ tests   -  MONEY SHARMA

Kerala is ready to kick off rapid tests to detect Covid-19 infections in humans with the first batch of test R-PCR (rapid-polymerase chain reaction) kits from Mylab laboratory in Pune arriving here on Friday. The next batch of 2,000 kits is expected to arrive on Sunday, which would help ramp up testing in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rapid test kits will allow testing of a person with only one or two known symptoms, instead of the four or five as per current protocol. "Currently we carry out a test on a person with 4-5 symptoms but from now on we will do it even if there are only 1-2 symptoms. This will also allow us to do scale up the number of the tested."

Ramping up tests

The advantage here is that the infection could be detected in two-and-a-half hours, against the current normal of around seven hours. The tests kits were brought here thanks to the Rs 57 lakh granted by Shashi Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram, from the MPLAD funds. But the Chief Minister cautioned that those who test negative using the rapid test kit would still have to continue under observation since it is possible that they might test positive at a later stage.

On Friday, the state recorded two deaths from the virus, and has 1,69,997 persons are under observation - 1,69,291 at home and 706 in hospitals. Total number of samples sent for testing till date are 9,139 of which 8,126 are negative. On Friday, hospitals in the state saw 154 new admissions.

Total confirmed cases 295

Nine fresh cases of infection were reported on Friday - seven from Kasargod district and one each from Thrissur and Kannur. Out of the 295 confirmed cases in the state till date, 251 are currently under treatment in various hospitals. At least 206 had come from abroad, seven are foreign nationals (tourists) and 78 are primary contacts of infected persons.

In Kottayam, an old couple who had multiple underlying diseases and were in serious condition were discharged from the hospital on Friday. They were infected by kin who has arrived from Italy. "We see their recovery as an achievement and a testimony to our healthcare system and that all health workers involved," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a 17-member task force to come out with recommendations on a phased return to normalcy after the the lockdown. The task force consisting of eminent persons would be headed by former chief secretary KM Abraham as convenor. The Prime Minister had on Thursday invited suggestions from the State governments on how to address the phase after the lockdown.

Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Friday, April 3)

District

Total number under observation

Home quarantines

In hospitals

New admissions on April 3

No of deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

18093

18005

88

27

1

Kollam

15906

15884

22

9

 

Pathanamthitta

8437

8415

22

6

 

Idukki

2946

2936

10

4

 

Kottayam

3251

3247

4

1

 

Alappuzha

7378

7366

12

4

 

Ernakulam

12133

12097

36

2

1

Thrissur

14073

14033

40

11

 

Palakkad

19610

19563

47

4

 

Malappuram

14794

14694

100

59

 

Kozhikode

21934

21908

26

13

 

Wayanad

10842

10835

7

3

 

Kannur

10352

10244

108

24

 

Kasaragod

10248

10064

184

17

 

Total

165997

169291

706

184

 

Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State

295

Number of recovered

42

2

Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 3)

District

No of confirmed cases

Thiruvananthapuram

10

Kollam

4

Pathanamthitta

5

Alappuzha

1

Kottayam

-

Idukki

7

Ernakulam

17

Thrissur

10

Palakkad

6

Malappuram

11

Kozhikode

7

Wayanad

3

Kannur

52

Kasaragod

118

Total

251

