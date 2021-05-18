Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 15 lakh people on Monday

Over 15 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 18, 7 am, 15,10,418 people had received the anti-Covid-19 jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,67,201 received the first jab while 2,43,217 received the second.

Also read: Covid-19: Indian variant not affecting vaccinated older people in UK

So far, 18,44,53,149 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 14,24,28,227 are first doses while 4,20,24,922 are second doses.

Among the States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,55,84,197. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,22,87,103 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,17,21,943.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses at 42,49,319 being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,23,422 and West Bengal at 37,36,383.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive at 1,98,33,516 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,52,69,713 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,49,97,832.

Also read: Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 new cases, 335 deaths

India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 25.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 33,53,765. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 4,22,436 to 2,15,96,512. New deaths stood at 4,329, taking the death toll to 2,78,719, as per the official data.