Covid 2.0: Delhi govt sets up committee to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage

Delhi government on Friday announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to families of those Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.
A four member expert committee has been set up to look into the deaths caused due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said at a digital press conference on Friday.
“If the panel finds deaths happened due to oxygen shortage, then ₹5 lakh compensation will be given to the family of deceased,” Sisodia said.
The file constituting the committee has gone to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the panel would start functioning once the LG approval is received, Sisodia said. He also said that the four-member Committee will meet twice in a week.
It maybe recalled that the second wave of Covid-19 starting from April this year resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. Many families lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity at such a time.
Most of Delhi continues to be in lockdown till June 7, although some partial unlocking happened on May 31 when construction and manufacturing activity were allowed.
