Covid-19: 8 dead; 1,896 new cases reported in Telangana

Telangana reported eight deaths and 1,896 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. As many as 1,788 patients have recovered from the viral infection, pushing the recovery rate up to 71.84 per cent.

The number of active cases in the State stands at 22,628 as the total number of positive cases so far reached 82,650.

The total number of people died because of Covid infection is put at 645. The fatality rate (the total number of the dead versus the total number of cases so far) in the State is put at 0.78 per cent as against the national average of 2 per cent.

About 15,500 patients are taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 18,035 samples on Monday, taking the total number of tests to 6.42 lakhs. Results of 959 tests are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 338 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 147 cases, Karimnagar with 121 cases and Medchal with 119 cases.