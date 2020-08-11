Covid-19: 8 dead; 1,896 new cases reported in Telangana

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Telangana reported eight deaths and 1,896 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. As many as 1,788 patients have recovered from the viral infection, pushing the recovery rate up to 71.84 per cent.
The number of active cases in the State stands at 22,628 as the total number of positive cases so far reached 82,650.
The total number of people died because of Covid infection is put at 645. The fatality rate (the total number of the dead versus the total number of cases so far) in the State is put at 0.78 per cent as against the national average of 2 per cent.
About 15,500 patients are taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.
The State tested 18,035 samples on Monday, taking the total number of tests to 6.42 lakhs. Results of 959 tests are awaited.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 338 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 147 cases, Karimnagar with 121 cases and Medchal with 119 cases.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...