Covid: 85% of population aged 45-plus develops immunity, says FinMin report

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
A report by the Finance Ministry has said that that 85 per cent of the population aged 45 and above has acquired immunity against severe illness due to Covid.
“As 85 per cent of the most vulnerable 45-plus population has developed immunity against severe illness due to Covid, the impact of subsequent waves on hospitalisation and deaths may be limited even though these waves may cause an increase in infections.
“The attention must, therefore, be directed to similarly enhancing immunity among the children and adults in the 18-44 age groups,” said the Monthly Economic Report by the Economic Affairs Department.
Further, it advised that till 85 per cent of the population below 44 years age develops immunity, the necessary precautions and Covid-appropriate behaviour must accompany normal economic activities.
Also, “State governments must take the initiative in conducting district-level sero-prevalence surveys so that they can direct their vaccination efforts optimally”, it said.
The report used ICMR’s sero-prevalence study of June-July, along with vaccination numbers, for its arguments. It countered doubts about the veracity of ICMR study by taking the example of Mumbai.
This cosmopolitan recorded about 90 per cent of new infections during the second wave among those living in high-rise buildings, where sero-prevalence in December 2020 was 16 per cent. However, slums with sero-prevalence of 57 per cent recorded just 10 per cent of new infections.
“This demonstrates the strong negative correlation between sero-prevalence and new infections,” said the report.
It further drew an inference that the presence of antibodies did reduce significantly the likelihood of infections in the second wave, even to the Delta variant.
Quoting various research reports and studies, it mentioned various observations – the likelihood of reinfection once an individual is already infected is extremely low, and that antibodies developed from infection remain active for at least six months. “Even if the sero-prevalence was measured in June, the antibodies developed should remain active till at least the end of this calendar year. By the end of the calendar year, India has targeted to vaccinate its adult population,” the report mentioned.
It also noted a recent research report (authored by Sharifa Nasreen and others published in medRxiv), which estimated the effectiveness of 1 dose of the ChAdOx1 vaccine (popularly known as Covishield), and found that its effectiveness against the Delta variant was similar to that against Alpha variant.
In order to estimate the proportion of the population with immunity across age groups as of July, the report used the estimate from the ICMR survey that 81 per cent of the individuals that received one dose already have the antibodies.
Similarly, 89 per cent of the individuals that received two doses already have the antibodies. These estimates are required to avoid any double counting. Accordingly, it concluded about part of population acquiring immunity against severe illness due to Covid. “As 90 per cent of deaths have occurred in the 45-plus population, they are unlikely to be vulnerable to a third wave,” it said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...