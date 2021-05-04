COVID aid: Israel to send life-saving equipment to India

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Israel will be sending life-saving equipment to India throughout the week to assist it in the fight against coronavirus, a statement issued here said.
The medical equipment to be sent to India include oxygen generators and respirators.
The equipment will be delivered through a series of flights throughout the week starting Tuesday, the press release said.
“India is one of Israel’s closest and most important friends. We stand with India, particularly during these difficult times India is experiencing, and are sending life-saving equipment to our Indian brothers and sisters," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in the statement.
"Israel and India share strategic ties that span a wide range of political, security, and economic issues. India is one of the most important countries for Israel broadly in the international arena and particularly in Asia-Pacific," the Foreign Minister said, adding that the emergency assistance is an "expression of deep friendship" between both countries.
He thanked all those who cooperated in arranging the comprehensive package.
The economic division at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is said to have roped in key economic bodies, including the Israel-India Chamber of Commerce, Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, Manufacturers' Association of Israel, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and the Israel Export Institute for the aid package.
Separately, Amdocs has announced to donate 150 oxygen generators, which will be sent to India as part of the Israeli aid package, the press statement said.
The JDC (American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee) is said to have also joined Israel’s aid efforts and will donate oxygen generators and other equipment.
"We recall that at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis last year, India mobilised to assist Israel and within this framework approved the air delivery of masks, gloves and raw materials for medicines to Israel and also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens," the statement said.
