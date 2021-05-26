Covid cases continue to decline

India has been maintaining a fall in new Covid cases, reporting less than 3 lakh new infections for the 10th consecutive day on Wednesday. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber new cases for the 13th consecutive day.

Death toll

New Covid-19 cases stood at 2,08,921 on Wednesday with 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, according to the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India reported 2,71,57,795 cases, of which, active cases were 24,95,591, those who recovered stood at 2,43,50,816 and the death toll 3,11,388.

Daily recoveries stood at 2,95,955 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, which is more than the daily new cases by 87,034. The National Recovery Rate has further grown to touch 89.66 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data.

“The weekly positivity rate is currently at 11.45 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for two consecutive days,” said the Ministry.

As per the latest available data of the Health Ministry, over 34 per cent of the population above 45 years has received at least one dose of vaccine till date. Similarly, over 42 per cent above 60 years, has received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, India administered 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses on Wednesday, with 20,39,087 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. The total number of tests done on Tuesdaywere 22,17,320. In the phase 3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 1,29,57,009 beneficiaries received their first dose since it began on May 1, the government further added.

Global aid

In addition, the government also updated on the global aid it received from foreign countries to fight the pandemic. From May 24-25, it received consignments from Wolfsburg (Germany), Kuwait (Indian Community and Red Crescent Society), British Oxygen Co (UK), USISPF, CII India Business Forum (South Africa), World in Harmony NGO (Spain), and Embassy of India (Madrid). The government said it received 26 oxygen concentrators, 1,810 oxygen cylinders, and 40 ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP during May 24-25. Cumulatively, 17,831 oxygen concentrators; 18,111 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen-generation plants; 13,489 ventilators/ BiPAP; 6.9 lakh Remdesivir vials, and 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets have been delivered/dispatched by the government between April 27 and May 25, it said in a statement.

The government also informed on Tuesday about the additional allocation of 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B used in the treatment of Mucormycosis. The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment, which is 11,717 across the country, said Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday in a tweet.

Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have the maximum cases of Mucormycosis, received 7,210 vials and 6,980 vials of Amphotericin-B, respectively.