Covid cases continue to plunge in India, daily fresh cases stand at 1.65 lakh on Sunday

Daily fresh Covid cases have further slid down to 1.65 lakh at 1,65,553 on Sunday, lowest in the last 46 days. This is also the third consecutive day, when India reported less than 2-lakh cases. The total deaths reported in the last 24 days stood at 3,460 till 8AM. Cumulatively, the Covid cases stood at 2,78,94,800 of which active cases were 21,14,508, those who recovered stood at 2,54,54,320 and the death toll was 3,25,972, as per the Health Ministry data.

It is to be noted that, India’s daily recoveries have also outnumbered the daily new cases for the 17th consecutive day and 2,76,309 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate now stands at 91.25 per cent.

Meanwhile a total of 20,63,839 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.31 crore tests so far. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.36 per cent while the daily positivity rate has come down to 8.02 per cent on Sunday. This is the 6th consecutive day when it has remained less than 10 per cent.

Vaccinations

In addition, India administered 21,20,66,614 vaccine shots on Sunday with 30,35,749 doses given in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 AM. In the phase 3, vaccination drive which started on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 1,83,43,505 beneficiaries were inoculated with 9,429 deaths in a single day till 8 AM.

Furthermore, the Government also stated, it will supply 6,09,60,000 doses of Covid vaccines to the States and UTs for free for the month of June. Besides this, more than 5.86 crore at 5,86,10,000 doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. So, nearly 12 crore shots at 11,95,70,000 will be available for the national Covid vaccination programme in June.

Besides this, India received 225 Oxygen Concentrators and 5.6 lakh tablets of Baricitinib from South Korea, Indian & Bahrainin Organisations, Indian community in Shanghai, Indian business & professional group in UAE, Ctrip and Eily Lily between May 27 and May 29.

Cumulatively, global aid of 18,265 Oxygen Concentrators; 19,085 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 15,256 ventilators/ BiPAP; ~7.7 L Remdesivir vials, ~12L Favipiravir tablets has been delivered or dispatched by the Government to all the States/UTs from April 27 to May 29.

Covid Table

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(1,14,216) 2,76,309 3,460 1,65,553 Till Now 2114508 25454320 325972 2,78,94,800

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8AM on Sunday