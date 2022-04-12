Covid cases continue to rise in Delhi, with the positivity rate jumping up to 2.70 per cent. A number of schools in the Delhi-NCR region have also reported an increase in cases among students, forcing them to either temporarily suspend classes or shift to the online mode.

On Monday, a late evening bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department said there were 137 fresh Covid cases, with the positivity rate in the national capital reporting a near three-fold-jump.

From below one per cent and a declining trend of fresh infections in February and March, Delhi’s positivity rate shot up over 1.2 per cent in the week April 1-8.

The issue was also red-flagged by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter. At present, Delhi currently has over 600 active Covid cases.

Meanwhile, some schools in Ghaziabad and Noida reported Covid infections among students and teachers.

A Ghaziabad school reportedly said it will remain closed from April 11-13, while a school in Noida is said to have shifted to online classes.

A section of doctors has blamed the sudden jump in Covid cases in Delhi-NCR to the doing away of mask mandate and relaxation of Covid protocols and a sense of complacency among people.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly said that there is no reason to worry about the slight uptick in Covid cases. The government was monitoring the scenario as of now, and will take necessary steps if any untoward situation arises.