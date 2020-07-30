Covid cases cross 15.48 lakh, over 10.20 lakh have recovered

India has recorded over 15.48 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which over 10.20 lakh persons have recovered. There are 5,28,242 active infections in the country, currently. This means that there are over 5.28 lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.

The total number of cases added to the active infections tally in the last 24 hours was 18,795. On the other hand, 32,553 persons recovered. Also 775 persons died, taking the total death toll to 34,968.

Those who get detected with Covid-19 spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospitalisation in case of the disease is more severe. The Health Ministry and the States telephonically track patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals and go on to declare recoveries after understanding that the reported cases are experiencing no symptoms after undergoing isolation and treatment. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.

Number of tests conducted on July 29 was over 4.46 lakh. Cumulative tests conducted since over six months have crossed 1.81 crore.