Covid cases near 13 lakh; 49,310 new cases in last 24 hours

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

Recovery rate stagnates at 63 per cent, deaths cross 30,000

India is nearing 13 lakh Covid-19 cases, two days after it recorded over 12 lakh cases. On July 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that up to 12,87,945 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in February.

While 8,17,209 (63 per cent) persons got cured of the virus, 30,601 persons have died. The recovery rate has not improved since one week, as the number of new cases are rising steadily every day.

Up to 49,310 new cases were detected, the largest number over the week, were recorded in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are over 4.4 lakh active cases in India currently.

The number of tests conducted on July 23 was over 3.52 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.54 crore.

