Covid cases were stable but high last week, says WHO chief

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Stable, but still very high, is how World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus describes the global trend on coronavirus cases.
“After increasing for nearly two months, the global number of Covid cases and deaths was stable last week. But it is stable at a very high level – more than 4.5 million cases and 68 thousand deaths,” he said at a media interaction.
Besides, he added, the situation differed from “region to region, country to country, province to province and town to town.” With some regions and countries still seeing a steep increase in cases and deaths, while others were declining.
“As long as this virus is circulating anywhere, it’s a threat everywhere,” he said, calling for a a comprehensive, risk-based approach of proven public health and social measures, in combination with equitable vaccination.
Meanwhile, Dr Tedros said efforts were underway to get to the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Last Friday, the WHO issued an open call to scientists around the world to apply to the new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO.
This comes even as an intelligence report from an investigation into whether the pandemic-causing virus orginated from an animal or a lab-leak in Wuhan is presented to US President Biden.
