Covid in Kerala: Too early to call it public health emergency, says CM

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Saying that he is aware of a demand by the local chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to declare a public health emergency in the State following widespread Covid-19 infection, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised it is too early to do so.
Also read: Despite dip in testing, Covid-19 cases remain high across India
The IMA had pointed to the skyrocketing trend in test positivity rate that touched 13.9 per cent (on Tuesday), and demanded that the Covid-19 protocols be strictly enforced through adherence to social distancing along with the use of masks and sanitisers.
In the last 28 days, Covid-19 infection has been confirmed in more than one lakh people in the State, which calls for a systematic coordination between various departments to tackle the emerging situation in an efficient manner, the IMA Kerala chapter said.
“There is a lack of effective coordination between various departments. A coordination committee should be formed by onboarding professional organisations such as the IMA,” it said. Another major demand aired was the need for scaling up of diagnostic tests in the State.
Also read: Kerala must take cue from MHA order, open up economy: CII
This is because only testing and isolating the infected can a community spread be avoided. In IMA’s view, testing numbers need to be raised to at least one lakh a day from the current levels of just above 50,000. Real-time data of beds, ICUs, ventilators available needs to be published.
On Tuesday, the State reported 7,354 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 52,755 samples, taking the cumulative case burden to 1,87,276. The test positivity rate remains at a record high of 13.9 per cent. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 3,420.
With total recoveries reported till Tuesday at 1,24,688, the number of active patients at present is 61,791, the Chief Minister said at a routine Covid-19 briefing in Thiruvananthapuram. Of these, 389 are critically ill and being treated in ICUs and another 94 on ventilator support.
The State’s Covid death toll went up to 720 on Wednesday morning. As many as 97 per cent of the cases reported on Tuesday were due to local transmission. Malappuram district in the North (1,040 cases) has outpaced Thiruvananthapuram in the South (935) as the hub of daily new cases.
Case fatality ratio (deaths from every 100 infected) at 0.4 per cent is about the only redeeming feature in what the Chief Minister described as a potentially dangerous situation. Tests per million too has logged in at a decent 81,483 per million which only revealed the gravity of the situation.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...