Covid in Tamil Nadu: 17,14,111 receive vaccination

At the special vaccination camp held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu, a total of 17,14,111 persons were vaccinated, according to State health department.

Of the total, 6,26,955 had first dose and 10,87,156 had second dose.

Chennai topped the list with a total of 1,52,849 doses followed by Villupuram with 1,05,694 and Cuddalore with 98,619, the data said.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have declined to 1,021 on Saturday from 1,039 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 27,01,614.

After 1,172 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 11,685. The number of deaths registered was 14, and samples tested was 1,24,055.

Chennai reported 120 (126) new cases while Coimbatore added 116 (128), the data said.