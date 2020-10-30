Covid: Increase in Delhi, Kerala cases push up daily numbers

After falling to a low of 36,470 early this week, the daily active Covid-19 infections in the country have started climbing again, mainly due to recent spurt in cases in Delhi and Kerala. In the last 24 hours, over 48,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

But the fresh cases are over 9,300 cases lower than the number of people recovered which stood at 57,386. During the same period 563 died of the infection.

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while active cases fell below 6,00,000 and the national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated

