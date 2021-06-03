Covid lockdown restrictions not lifted, Maharashtra govt clarifies

After a few conflicting news reports about lifting of Covid restriction in Maharashtra, the State Government in a media statement on Thursday has clarified that the restrictions have not been lifted. Proposals for new rules to ease the restrictions are still under consideration.

The Covid pandemic has still not been controlled in the state. Infection is still on the rise in some rural areas. Considering the deadly and changing nature of the Coronavirus, easing of restriction is yet to be decided, the statement said.

The statement pointed out that only under the Break the Chain campaign of the State Government very few restrictions have been lifted. Going forward, the Disaster Management Department has decided five stages for easing Covid related restrictions. Weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed availability in the districts are the parameters for easing the restrictions. Based on these parameters, the restrictions would be eased or further tightened. Soon, a detailed guideline would be issued by the State Government.

All district administrations are reviewing the Covid information and they would be scrutinised. An official decision would be made and its implementation would be communicated, it said.