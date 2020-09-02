Covid: Maharashtra Health Minister says rich ‘misusing power’ to occupy ICU beds

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Unfortunately in Maharashtra some affluent people who can afford ICU beds, are occupying it when their medical condition does not require such intensive care, therefore there is a shortage of ICU beds in the hospitals, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.
He was addressing the media at a press conference about the status of the pandemic in Maharashtra.
Tope pointed out that many a times Covid patients decide to shift to the ICU on their own. They bring pressure on the hospital administration for such a shift in the treatment, which is leading to ICU beds being unnecessarily blocked. This is happening even in small towns and it is a wrong practice.
ICU beds should only be used for patients who require them. It should not be given to those who have no symptoms. District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners are aware of this situation. Patients without symptoms will have to be barred from availing ICU beds, he said.
Tope revoked the opposition parties allegations on the reduction of number of pathology tests and said that there is no truth in their claims. Emphasis is being laid on 100 per cent tracing. Tracing is the solution for controlling the pandemic. The State has made it mandatory to trace 20 people in contact with corona patients. As tracing increases, so will testing. Those who are found positive are quarantined and treated, he said.
Clarifying about the death of a Pune-based journalist Pandurang Raikar due to delays in getting the right medical care, he said that the State will probe into the matter and make the right decision.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
