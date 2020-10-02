Covid: Maharashtra records recovery rate of 78.91 per cent

As of Friday 11.17 lakh patients have been cured of Covid infection in Maharashtra. The recovery rate has reached 78.91 per cent. At present 2.60 lakh patients are undergoing treatment. Today, 13,294 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, though 15,591 new infections have been registered, said Rajesh Tope, State Health Minister, in a media statement.

Of 69.60 lakh samples sent to the pathology labs till date, 14.16 lakh samples have come out positive (20.35 per cent). The number of people in home quarantine in the state has reached 21.94 lakh. The number in institutional quarantine is at 29,051. The death toll in the state has risen to 2.65 per cent with 424 deaths recorded today, the Minister said.

Of the total number of active cases in Maharashtra, Pune district continues to be the most affected with 57,682 cases. Thane district is on the second rung with 30,531 cases and Mumbai in third place with 28,602 cases. On the other end of the spectrum is the underdeveloped Hingoli district with just 640 cases.