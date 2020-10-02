Covid: Maharashtra records recovery rate of 78.91 per cent

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
As of Friday 11.17 lakh patients have been cured of Covid infection in Maharashtra. The recovery rate has reached 78.91 per cent. At present 2.60 lakh patients are undergoing treatment. Today, 13,294 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, though 15,591 new infections have been registered, said Rajesh Tope, State Health Minister, in a media statement.
Of 69.60 lakh samples sent to the pathology labs till date, 14.16 lakh samples have come out positive (20.35 per cent). The number of people in home quarantine in the state has reached 21.94 lakh. The number in institutional quarantine is at 29,051. The death toll in the state has risen to 2.65 per cent with 424 deaths recorded today, the Minister said.
Of the total number of active cases in Maharashtra, Pune district continues to be the most affected with 57,682 cases. Thane district is on the second rung with 30,531 cases and Mumbai in third place with 28,602 cases. On the other end of the spectrum is the underdeveloped Hingoli district with just 640 cases.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...