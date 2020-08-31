Covid: Maharashtra reports dip in infection at 11,852

After two consecutive days of reporting 16,000-plus fresh Covid infections each day, Maharashtra on Monday showed a dip in infection at 11,852. As on date the state has 1.94 lakh active cases.

Leading medical specialists and epidemiologists had predicted that the infection numbers in Maharashtra will increase due to the unlock process and public festivals such as Ganapati.

A press statement issued by the Public Health Department of the state government under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme said hospitals across the state also reported 184 deaths with a mortality rate of 3.1 per cent.

On the other hand, 11,158 patients were discharged, taking the total number of patients cured of the infection to 5.73 lakh. The recovery rate stood at 72.37 per cent.

Till date, 41.38 lakh pathology samples have been tested, of which 19.14 per cent have tested positive for the infection.

Currently, 13.55 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 35,722 persons in institutional quarantine.

Among the districts, Pune leads the deck with 51,712 cases. Thane district is placed second with 21,375 cases, and Mumbai stood in the third place with 20,551 cases.