Covid-19: India inoculates over 33 lakh on Tuesday

India inoculated over 33 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on April 7, India had administered 8,70,77,474 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine; 33,37,601 people received the jab in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 30,08,087 people received the first dose while 3,29,514 received the second dose of the vaccine. In total, 7,59,37,015 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 1,11,40,459 people have received the second dose.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra, which is one of the most impacted States in terms of infections, is leading the vaccination drive.

It tops the list in terms of first doses administered with 77,08,299, followed by Gujarat at 71,10,160 and Rajasthan at 68,69,590.

In case of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh is leading at 11,62,710, followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat with 9,45,743 and 9,07,581 second doses administered, respectively.

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 85,59,317 total doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat, the second State to cross the 8-million mark with 80,17,741 total doses administered. Rajasthan is third on the list with 78,15,333 total doses administered so far.

In terms of Covid-19 cases, India has recorded over 12.8 million cases so far. India’s active case load stands at 843473, with the number of active cases rising by 55,250 in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 59,856 to 117,92,135. 630 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 1,66,177.