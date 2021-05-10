Covid-positive cases at 3.6 lakh on lower testing

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 remained low at 3,66,161 when compared to the last few days, but the dip in numbers was mainly due to the fall in the number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the number of people confirmed with Covid on Saturday was 4,03,738.

According to data released by Health Ministry, the number of tests carried out on Sunday was 14,74,606, compared to 18,65,428 on Saturday. In fact, there is an increase in positivity on Sunday, compared to the previous day. While the daily positivity rate on Saturday was 21.64 it was 24.83 per cent on Sunday.

Death toll

Cumulatively, India has a total confirmed cases of 2,26,62,575, of which, active cases stood at 37,45,237. The total number of people recovered stood at 1,86,71,222, while gross death toll was 2,46,116, including 3,754 deaths registered in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

India has so far administered a total of 1,70,176,603 vaccine doses, with 6,89,652 shots given in the last 24 hours, according to official data. Within 18-44 age group, as many as 2,46,269 received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday, taking the total shots among this younger age group to 20,31,854 across 30 States/Union Territories. The government claimed that around 1.04 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.

In the meantime, the Congress criticised the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court on the vaccine policy. Party spokesman and General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee that though the Centre took a stand at the WTO meet in Geneva that patents of Covid vaccines must be waived, but in the Supreme Court it took a different stand.

“Vaccination coverage is woefully short of need and not expanding at the rate at which it must. The Modi government has abdicated its responsibility. It has obliged the States to bear the cost of vaccinating the hundreds of millions in the 18 to 45 age group. Every expert has said that it would have made more sense and it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to bear the costs," said Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing the CWC meeting.

Cumulatively, the Centre delivered 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen generation plants, 5,698 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and about 3.4L remdesivir vials to the States/UTs, which it received as part of global aid since April 27. Meanwhile, on Monday, it received 1,000 ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP, 2,267 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oximeter and 200 cylinders from South Korea, the UK, the US and others.