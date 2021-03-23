Covid: Punjab urges Centre to allow vaccination for people below 60

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the State to extend Covid-19 vaccination to people younger than 60 years as the State is facing an onslaught of more deadly variants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Singh said 81 per cent of the latest 401 samples sent by Punjab for genome sequencing were found to have the UK variant, which is seen as more infectious than the prevailing strains in the country.

Punjab has been witnessing a spike in Covid cases in recent weeks. On Monday, 2,299 people in the State tested positive, the second highest after Maharashtra.

‘Follow safety protocols’

Expressing concern over the emerging situation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up vaccination to a bigger section of the populace. The process needs to be expedited, he said, pointing to the fact that experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant — B.1.1.7. It was essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission.

He also urged people to adhere strictly to all Covid safety protocols, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. The State government, which has already announced fresh restrictions, would be forced to impose more curbs if people do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, he warned.

Worrisome test results

The appeal from the Chief Minister came after the State’s Covid expert committee head, Dr KK Talwar, apprised him of the developments on the new variant in the State, which has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-positive cases during the last few weeks.

The state health department had sent 478 Covid-positive samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Institute of Genomics, and Integrative Biology in New Delhi and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi for genome sequencing, of which results of 90 samples were received and those showed only two samples for N440K variant.

Subsequently, a team from Union Health Ministry visited the State to review the increase in positivity. The team was informed about the pending results of genome sequencing. Thereafter, 401 more samples collected between February 1 and March 10 were sent to NCDC for genome sequencing. The result of these samples was worrying as it showed presence of B.1.1.7 variant in 326 samples, said Dr Talwar.