Covid recoveries top fresh cases for second day in row

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

As many as 56,46,010 people contracted the Covid-19 infection   -  Bloomberg

Total cases cross 56-lakh mark

The daily Covid-19 recoveries surpassed the fresh cases for a second consecutive day helping India record a shrink in total active cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

While 89,746 people recovered from Covid-19 infection, the number of newly tests positive cases remained at 83,337 in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 1,085 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total death toll beyond 90,000.

Also read: Dr Reddy’s trials for Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine could start in next few weeks

So far, as many as 56,46,010 people contracted the Covid-19 infection, while 45,87,613 people recovered or were discharged from hospitals. The total active cases is less 9.7 lakh at present.

 

Challenges ahead

VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, on Tuesday said the forthcoming festival season may pose a big challenge to health workers and urged people to continue to practise Covid appropriate behaviour, including staying away from crowd, wearing mask and keeping social distance. He also said winter months normally witness a spike in respiratory diseases. This could be true for Covid-19 as well.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Seven States and Union Territories, which are currently hit severely by the viral infection. The meet, expected to be attended by leaders from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, would take stock of Covid-19 management in these States. These States and UT account for over 60 of the total cases and 77 per cent deaths so far.

