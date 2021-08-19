Covid spread intensifies in Kerala; TPR above 16%

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Covid-19 transmission in Kerala intensified on Thursday with test positivity ratio (TPR) breaching the 16 per cent-mark to 16.15 per cent after toying with 15 per cent for the past few days. The day also reported a sudden jump in the death figures by 197, taking the cumulative toll to 19,246.
Among districts, Thrissur (2,873) swapped places with Malappuram (2,824) for the top slot in the daily new numbers, followed by Ernakulam (2,527) and Kozhikode (2,401). Four other districts had numbers above 1,000 on a day when a total of 1,30,768 samples were tested across the state.
The number of hospital admissions continue to be low compared to the overall numbers at 27,380. A significant change is in the number panchayats/wards above the threshold Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR), which invite a triple lockdown, from 634 last week to 414.
Dr TS Anish, Assistant Professor, Community Medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, points out that a good number of the 20,000-plus daily new cases in Kerala are breakthrough infections in which the vaccinated gets infected.
According to State government statistics, there are three breakthrough infections for every 1,000 of the vaccinated, Anish told BusinessLine. But it also means that the severity of the disease has been brought down (thanks to the vaccine) by a third or even a fourth compared to April-May this year.
Some virologists see breakthrough infections as a blessing in disguise. This should be of interest to Kerala, which is now witnessing an active virus spread. So, how is it that breakthrough infections may not sound as bad as they possibly should, in the context of intense transmission ?
Breakthrough infections may rule out evolution of a mutant any time soon, according to virologists mentioned above. Breakthroughs provide a safety valve for the virus to precipitate new infections, which it is borne to do. A mutant mostly arises as a result of what Dr Anish described as application of some evolutionary pressure (which even a vaccine seeks to do, but only just).
“Chances of a mutant being released are limited when a virus is transmitting intensely. It is when we seek to suppress this transmission that strains of the virus are forced to select themselves and launch an all-out effort to prevail over the barrier, which they do with time,” said Anish.
Since breakthroughs allow the virus to infect, it does not find the need to mutate. What would have been a killer virus will now cause only a harmless flu. “As much is on show in Kerala in terms of fewer hospital admissions. History also tells us that all major epidemics have ended as a flu.”
If those strains were to prevail and multiply, the entire scenario on the pandemic front would change with the mutant dictating terms from the front. So, this evolutionary pressure aspect is crucial. Some virologists surmise that the Delta variant could well have been a product of vaccination.
“We have to keep a strict watch to see if such viral strains have been selected from out of the Delta variant. Consistent genetic analysis of a maximum number of samples will tell us what. So far, it is 100 per cent Delta variant on the rampage. No sign of a new variant just yet,” said Anish.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...