Covid spurt: Home Secy directs States/UTs to prohibit oxygen supply for industrial purposes

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Sunday, wrote to Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories that they should issue necessary instructions to all authorities concerned in their States/Union Territories to take necessary measures to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purposes.
Covid-19: Amid concerns about oxygen supply shortage, Centre sanctions 162 PSA plants
The prohibition will be applied to all, except in nine industries as stated in the letter of the Union Health & Family Welfare Secretary dated April 18. This is keeping in view the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country and the resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Running low on oxygen, vaccines and Remdesivir: States to Centre
The letter of the Home Secretary follows the decision taken by the Government on Sunday, on the recommendations of the Empowered Group-II, that the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers is prohibited (except in nine industries) forthwith from April 22 till further orders, so as to augment supply for medical oxygen in the country and to save precious lives.
“It will help in augmenting supply for medical oxygen in the country and in saving precious lives,” he wrote.
The Empowered Group-II (EG-II) headed by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), is mandated by the Government to manage requisite supplies of medical equipments, drugs including medical oxygen across the country in the wake of resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Medical oxygen is a life saving drug whose supplies are being regularly monitored and managed by this Group.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...